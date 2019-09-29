A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was left with serious injuries in a hit-and-run.

Married father Christopher Burnham suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a shattered knee after trying to stop a Mini in Holbrook Lane, Radford, Coventry, at about 2.45pm on Wednesday.

The officer, who has been with the force for 25 years, remains in hospital and is critically ill.

#CHARGED | Detectives investigating after a police officer was left critically injured in a hit-and-run in Coventry, have charged a man. Read more here 👇 https://t.co/AIgb5lhnVD — Coventry Police (@Coventry_Police) September 29, 2019

West Midlands Police on Sunday said it had charged Tekle Lennox with attempted murder, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on Monday, it added.

Pc Burnham, described as “very well-regarded” by colleagues, faces a “long road to recovery”, Chief Superintendent Mike O’Hara said.

He is being supported by relatives, his wife and 10-year-old son.

Pc Christopher Burnham, who suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain in a hit-and-run in Coventry (West Midlands Police)

The neighbourhood policeman is the second officer from the force to be run over while on duty in just a matter of weeks.

Pc Gareth Phillips, 42, suffered life-changing injuries including a shattered pelvis after he was struck by a thief in a hijacked BMW in Birmingham last month.

Mubashar Hussain has since admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest after pinning the traffic officer under his own vehicle.