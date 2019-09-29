The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to fallen police officers at a dedicated service in Glasgow.

Charles joined about 1,500 officers, relatives and officials who gathered on Sunday to honour those who died or were killed on duty at the National Police Memorial Day (NPMD) service.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also in attendance at the Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, where prayers were led and candles lit for UK force personnel who had made “the ultimate sacrifice”.

The prince, patron of NPMD, was met on his arrival by a mounted police honour guard.

National police chaplain Canon David Wilbraham said: “This special day gives us the opportunity to come together as a nation to remember our loved ones, friends and colleagues who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the communities they served.

“It is an honourable day and a poignant reminder of the dangerous nature of policing.”

More than 4,400 officers have died on duty since modern policing began.

Last month Pc Andrew Harper, 28, was killed near the village of Sulhamstead in Berkshire when he was dragged under a van while responding to reports of a burglary.

Newlywed Pc Harper died on duty (Thames Valley Police/PA)

John Apter, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “Policing comes with a huge amount of risk and today is a stark reminder of just how precious life is.

“We will always remember the sacrifices made – we honour our brave officers and give our utmost respect to their loved ones who mourn their loss.”

Chief Inspector Andrea MacDonald, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “While this is a sombre event, I believe that it brings comfort to the families to know that they are part of the wider police family and that the sacrifice and bravery of their loved ones has not and will never be forgotten.”

This year marks the 16th National Police Memorial Day, held annually on the nearest Sunday to St Michael’s Day, the patron saint of police.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We should never take for granted the dedication and sacrifice of our police officers, who demonstrate great bravery and a tireless commitment to public duty.”