New apps aimed at helping young people find work are to be trialled as part of a multimillion-pound employment initiative, the Government has said.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the move was part of a £4 million package.

Ms Coffey said disadvantaged young people would receive extra support to find work under the programme.

Job apps will be used to provide personalised skills support to help jobseekers, the minister said.

Ms Coffey said: “I want to give everyone the best start in life, and every chance to get not just any job, but find that dream job.

“That is why we will provide extra help for disadvantaged young people and use the latest technology to help people climb the career ladder.”

The move will see £2.8 million go into providing apps to recommend the best jobs and skills training to those seeking employment and people looking to find better positions.

The pilot scheme will be tested out in Manchester and could be rolled out nationally afterwards.

Another £1.2 million will be invested in Manchester and the West Midlands to provide extra time and resources to young people facing hurdles in getting a job, such as care-leavers and young offenders.