The Duke of Sussex is guest-editing the Instagram account of National Geographic to encourage people to “look up and share the beauty of trees”, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Throughout Monday, Harry, who is touring Malawi, will work with National Geographic to post images from its renowned photographers, highlighting indigenous trees.

Buckingham Palace said: “Together with National Geographic, the Duke of Sussex launches a call to action and social media campaign, ‘Looking Up’; raising awareness of the vital role trees play in the earth’s eco-system by sharing your own photos of trees from around the world.”

At the end of the day, Harry will share on his official Instagram account a selection of the most beautiful images from across the globe.

The Duke of Sussex receives a gift from Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Sunday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duke will also share a photograph taken in Malawi’s Liwonde National Park, where later on Monday he will unveil two new additions to the Queens Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) initiative.

The QCC was launched in 2015, when Commonwealth countries were invited to submit forests and national parks or plant trees to preserve in the Queen’s name.

Today, almost 50 countries are taking part and have already dedicated indigenous forest for conservation, or have committed to planting millions of new trees to help combat climate change.

Harry has launched 15 of the QCC projects across the world including in the Caribbean, UK, New Zealand, Australia and Tonga.