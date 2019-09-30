France said farewell to former president Jacques Chirac in funeral events attended by many world leaders, with thousands of ordinary citizens lining the route.

Mr Chirac, who died last week aged 86 after years of ill health, ruled at the Elysee Palace between 1995 and 2007 and also served as prime minister and mayor of Paris during his long career.

Despite corruption scandals, he remained a popular figure in France.

The coffin of former French president Jacques Chirac leaves Les Invalides (Thibault Camus/AP)

France’s President Emmanuel Macron pays his respects to Mr Chirac (Thibault Camus/AP)

The funeral cortege leaves Les Invalides (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

The cortege passes the Grand Palais (Thibault Camus/AP)

The convoy passes the Assemblee Nationale, or lower house of parliament (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

The coffin is carried into Saint-Sulpice Church (Michel Euler/AP)

Priests bow to the coffin during the funeral rites (Francois Mori/AP)

Claude Chirac, right, daughter of Jacques Chirac and his former adviser, acknowledges the applause of mourners (Michel Euler/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, stands at the Saint-Sulpice church (Francois Mori/AP)

Former US president Bill Clinton was among the guests at the Saint-Sulpice church (Francois Mori/AP)

Three former French presidents, Francois Hollande, Nicolas Sarkozy and Valery Giscard’Estaing attended the mass (Francois Mori/AP)