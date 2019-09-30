Officers investigating a robbery have written a message on a car windscreen asking the culprits to contact police about the “stolen car and cannabis left behind”.

West Midlands Police said machete-wielding robbers had rammed into an industrial unit in Tividale, Sandwell, West Midlands on Sunday afternoon.

Police officers who found a stolen car wrote a message on the vehicle’s windscreen which read: “Please contact West Midlands Police, ref the cannabis and stolen car in the garage.”

West Midlands Police’s Force Response tweeted a message to the robbers, telling them they had left their ‘stolen car and cannabis behind’ (West Midlands Police/PA)

Tweeting another message to the suspected robbers, West Midlands Force Response said: “I want a word with you.

“Was it you who rammed into the shutters of a unit in Tividale this afternoon waving machetes around?

“You’ve left your stolen car and a load of cannabis behind.. Come and have a chat with me, I’ll be kind… honest.”