Former prime minister Theresa May says she has no regrets from her political career.

Speaking at the Henley Literature Festival on Monday, Mrs May revealed various details about her life, including that she was thinking about writing her own book.

Mrs May, who was interviewed on stage by Olympic rower Katherine Grainger, was also asked if she had read David Cameron’s new book, to which she replied: “I genuinely don’t read political books.

“I probably shouldn’t admit to this, but I would rather sit down with a good thriller or a detective book rather than read a political memoir.”

Asked if she had considered writing a book about her own career, Mrs May, 62, said it was not something she was “rushing” to do, but added: “I am thinking about whether to do it.

“It has been suggested to me that people involved in significant events should write about them so historians can look back and see what those who were at the centre of events were thinking, why they took decisions and so forth.”

Writing a memoir is not something Theresa May is rushing to do. Did she keep diaries? “there honestly wasn’t time!” #TheresaMayHLF pic.twitter.com/TMmTEeBMlw — Henley Literary Fest (@HenleyLitFest) September 30, 2019

Asked if she had any regrets in her career, Mrs May added: “No I don’t think so. I have had a fantastic time.”

However, she said it was a regret that her parents never got to see her become prime minister.

She said: “They didn’t even live to see me become a local councillor, let alone being PM. I hope they would have been proud.”

Mrs May said her parents died when she was in her early 20s, adding: “I have always taken the view in life that things come along, circumstances change, and you have to try and ensure that you get on and do your best.”

Speaking about her favourite literary villains, Mrs May said she favoured Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series and Professor Moriarty in Sherlock Holmes.

She said: “They are proper villains. I think it’s good when you have a villain who you know is a villain.”

Mrs May said she enjoys books with happy endings and books with “definite endings”, adding: “I find books difficult when they kind of fade out.”

Mrs May was also asked if she was surprised by the “recent Geoffrey Boycott announcement” following her decision to include him in her resignation honours list.

Former cricketer Mr Boycott was convicted in 1998 of beating his then girlfriend – a charge he has always denied.

Responding to the question, Mrs May said: “I put my honours list together believing I put people who I thought was appropriate to have honoured in that way.”