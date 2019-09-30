The Duchess of Sussex was bowled over when she collected a pair of designer jeans commissioned from one of South Africa’s up-and-coming brands – and could not wait to try them on.

Meghan could only say, ‘Oh my, oh my’ when she saw the skinny fit jeans during a visit to Johannesburg’s Victoria Yards, a popular collection of design studios, art galleries and stores housed in a former laundry.

And when a tiny pair of dungarees, made for her son Archie, were handed over, her words summed them up: “Very cute.”

The Duchess of Sussex visiting Victoria Yards, a regeneration project in Johannesburg (Sussex Royal/PA)

Meghan soaked up the creative vibes when she visited the stores and studios just after lunchtime in an area of the city that has been transformed by the regeneration of the early 19th century buildings.

Lesedi Masemola, manager of Tshepo’s showroom, which features the company’s workshops and studios, said: “From what we’ve seen on the internet, she’s the type of person who loves skinny fit so that’s what we made.

“When she saw the jeans, the words she said were, ‘Oh my, oh my’, she was very impressed, she loved the jeans, she said she couldn’t wait to try them on and said, ‘Wow’.

The manager added: “I think they are very, very lovely.”

Tshepo is a premium lifestyle brand that has a modern contemporary take on the use of denim and cotton.

Meghan’s designer jeans cost 2,100 South African rand (£113) but for Archie’s dungarees, Mr Masemola said “that was a special order we’ve never done before so I couldn’t give you a price”.

Meghan’s unannounced visit came as her 10-day tour of southern Africa with four-month-old son Archie and Harry, who is in Malawi, drew to a close.

A post on the denim brand’s website, thought to be from founder Tshepo Mohala, said: “About 4 weeks ago I got a call from the British embassy. The Duchess of Sussex placed an order for a pair of jeans and today she came to collect them personally…”

He added that he “surprised” Meghan with a pair of dungarees for Archie and “the rest is history”.

Pictures highlighting the visit were posted on the Sussexes’ official Instagram account with Meghan seen hugging some young girls and visiting various designers and studios.

The duchess’s first stop was Sneakers 4 Change, an organisation that collects and donates trainers to those less fortunate.

Next she visited Young Bucks – a small business that hand-makes books from recycled materials, and her final stop was Tshepo.

Meghan also toured a small market exhibiting some of the items you can find at Victoria Yards, and listened to a performance by Belita Andre, a spoken word artist.