The Met Office has warned of torrential rain and thunder in parts of the country on Tuesday.

Some regions are expected to receive the equivalent of two weeks of rain in less than an hour.

As at 6am there were 81 flood warnings and 194 flood alerts across the nation.

“There is a yellow warning in place in south-west Scotland until 10am on Tuesday morning,” Met Office Meteorologist Marco Petagna told the PA news agency.

“For southern England and Wales the yellow warning is in place until 8pm.”

(PA Graphics)

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said that at around 8pm on Monday, firefighters had rescued an adult and a child trapped in a vehicle caught in floodwater in Bretby, near Burton upon Trent.

At around 9pm, crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also came to the aid of a woman in a car stuck in floodwater on Cattal Moor Lane, near York.

The Environment Agency said a combination of a high tide due at 8.40am on Tuesday and predicted force six north-westerly winds could result in flooding.

High tides and winds tonight has created flood warnings across the South West coastline. Avoid the seafront and check if a flood warning is in place at https://t.co/QdPKdEYx15. pic.twitter.com/9As1r0vmj7 — Environment AgencySW (@EnvAgencySW) September 30, 2019

People are being told to leave caravans and properties in the area between 7am and 10am on Tuesday and not to return until it is safe to do so.

They are also urged to take with them any medication, pets and anything urgent they might need over the next 48 hours.

The public are also being advised to take care along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

In the South West, the Environment Agency also told people to avoid the seafront and check flood warnings due to forecast high tides and winds.

On Tuesday it said predicted heavy showers could bring a “small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”.