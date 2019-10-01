North Korea and the US have agreed to resume nuclear negotiations this weekend following a months-long stalemate over withdrawal of sanctions in exchange for disarmament, according to a senior diplomat in Pyongyang.

Choe Son Hui, first vice minister of foreign affairs, said North Korea and the US will have a preliminary contact on Friday before holding working-level talks on Saturday.

In a statement released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, Mr Choe expressed optimism over the outcome of the meeting but did not say where it would take place.

“It is my expectation that the working-level negotiations would accelerate the positive development of the DPRK-US relations,” he said in the statement, using an abbreviation for North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Nuclear negotiations have been at a standstill for months following a February summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Vietnam, which broke down after the US side rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for partially surrendering its nuclear capabilities.

North Korea followed the summit with belligerent rhetoric and a slew of short-range weapons tests that were widely seen as an attempt to gain leverage ahead of a possible resumption of negotiations.

Mr Choe’s announcement came after North Korea praised Mr Trump last month for suggesting Washington may pursue an unspecified “new method” in nuclear negotiations with the North.

Pyongyang also welcomed Mr Trump’s decision to fire hawkish former national security adviser John Bolton, who advocated a “Libya model” of unilateral denuclearisation as a template for North Korea.