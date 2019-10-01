The Prime Minister had a disposable coffee cup snatched away from him as he arrived for day three of the Conservative party conference.

Channel 4 News cameraman Neil Corbett filmed the moment Boris Johnson was given the cup by an aide, only for a second aide to take the drink away moments later.

The second aide said: “No disposable cups” as she removed the drink from the Prime Minister’s hands.

I got my coffee in the end. pic.twitter.com/F5cDVZHhHA — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 1, 2019

Mr Johnson later tweeted a picture of himself, holding a ceramic cup, and said: “I got my coffee in the end.”