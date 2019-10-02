The Prince of Wales will open the new headquarters of a civil engineering firm on a visit to Aberdeenshire.

Family-run company WM Donald is one of the largest firms of its kind in the north-east of Scotland and began trading more than 40 years ago.

It now employs more than 130 staff and is opening a new head office at Marrlaine, near Stonehaven.

Charles will officially open the new building on Wednesday.

Charles McHardy Butchers are delighted to be receiving a Royal Visit tomorrow lunchtime.Can I ask you all please to… Posted by Charles McHardy Butchers on Tuesday, 1 October 2019

Later, he will be joined by his wife Camilla to visit businesses in Stonehaven town centre.

The couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, are expected to visit Charles McHardy Butchers, Giulianotti Ice Cream and Vintage Sweet Shop and Graingers Deli.

The butcher’s dates back to 1907 while the ice cream shop was founded in 1899.