North Korea has fired at least one projectile off its eastern coast, South Korea’s military said, in what appeared to be a demonstration of its expanding military capabilities ahead of nuclear negotiations with the United States.

South Korean officials said the missile was fired from North Korea’s eastern waters, suggesting it may have been submarine-launched.

But South Korean defence officials will not officially disclose whether the missile was fired a submarine, a barge or any other possible platform.

North Korea having the ability to launch missiles from submarines would be alarming because such weapons are harder to detect in advance.

According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missile flew about 280 miles at the maximum attitude of 565 miles before landing between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korea’s missile launch (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korean and US authorities were analysing more details of the launch.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga earlier said the North fired two ballistic missiles from the country’s east coast, and one of them appeared to have landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

There were no reports of damage to Japanese vessels or aircraft, he said.

The North had not fired a weapon that reached inside Japan’s EEZ since November 2017 at the height of an unusually provocative run in nuclear and missile tests.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the launches and said they violate UN resolutions against the North.

“We will continue to cooperate with the US and the international community and do the utmost to maintain and protect the safety of the people as we stay on alert,” Mr Abe said.

The launches, which were the North’s ninth round of weapons tests since late July, came hours after a senior North Korean diplomat said North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations this weekend.

After supervising a testing firing of what the North described as a “newly developed super-large multiple rocket launcher” last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was quoted by state media as saying that the system would require a “running fire test” to complete its development.