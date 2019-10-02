A clean-up operation is under way after heavy downpours caused flash flooding across the UK.

Thunderstorms swept across London, the south of England, Wales and the Midlands on Tuesday, with some areas hit by a week’s rain in just an hour.

On the Isle of Man, police declared a major incident after the Laxey River burst its banks, leaving nearby villagers trapped in their homes.

Flooding at Laxey Harbour (Ed Hutton/Twitter/PA)

The wet weather caused a number of incidents on different parts of the island, including a landslide on Mountain Road.

Clean-up operations are now under way across the UK as forecasters said there will be a brief respite from the rain on Wednesday.

The Isle of Man’s Department of Infrastructure said its engineers were working to assess walls and other structures in the village of Laxey following the flooding.

A planned closure of Mountain Road on Wednesday will be used to inspect areas prone to landslides, the department added.

Fantastic work from colleagues @iominfra in trying conditions. Please take your time, drive to the conditions and expect workers to be operating on or near the highway. #isleofman pic.twitter.com/WNZ0jWvEgF — Isle of Man Government (@IOMGovernment) October 1, 2019

Alice Morgan, 18, a university student from Laxey, said floodwaters in the village subsided between 3pm to 4pm on Tuesday.

She said: “On my drive down the road, which was only resurfaced a few months ago, there are burst drains and major damage to several cars and homes.

“The damage left behind is definitely people’s livelihood and homes. Floodwater is still running through homes and down any hill it can find.

“The Isle of Man people have definitely banded together in this crisis and helped each other out.”

Meanwhile , Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday that its crews would be working throughout the night in the village of Ruskington to assist with flooding in the area.

Photographs from Lincolnshire Police show several homes in Ruskington flooded, with emergency services parked outside.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said there will be a respite from the wet weather on Wednesday, before the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo – currently threatening the Azores – lash the UK with wind and rain on Thursday.

As of 8.30am, there were 31 flood warnings and 139 flood alerts still in place across England.

A further two flood warnings and six flood alerts have been issued for Wales.