Tesco is launching a customer subscription service connected to its Clubcard loyalty scheme, offering perks such as discounted shopping for a monthly fee.

Clubcard Plus, announced by the supermarket’s boss Dave Lewis at Wednesday’s interims, will be available to new and existing Clubcard customers for £7.99 a month.

In return, they will receive up to four benefits each month, including 10% off two “big shops” in-store, although exclusions and limits apply.

Other benefits are 10% off selected Tesco brands in-store, such as F&F, Fred & Flo, Go Cook, Tesco Pet, Carousel and Fox & Ivy, double data from Tesco Mobile and a Tesco Bank credit card with no foreign exchange fees abroad.

Customers will be able to use Clubcard Plus via an app and cancel their subscription at any time, the supermarket said.

It will launch later this year for use in all Tesco’s UK stores.

Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: “New Clubcard Plus is a breakthrough innovation giving customers even more ways to get the best value while shopping at Tesco, for their everyday essentials, weekly shops, mobile and banking.”

Tesco first launched Clubcard in 1995 and re-launched it in 2018 with contactless cards, an improved app and more rewards partners.