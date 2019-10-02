Democrats pursuing an impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump say they will subpoena the White House for documents related to his dealings with Ukraine, citing “flagrant disregard” of their previous requests for information.

House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Elijah Cummings wrote in a memo to panel members that the action is necessary because the White House has ignored multiple requests.

Given the “stark and urgent warnings” the inspector general for the intelligence community has delivered to Congress, Mr Cummings said, the panel has “no choice but to issue this subpoena”.

🚨#BREAKING🚨@RepCummings, @RepAdamSchiff, and @RepEliotEngel released a memo and draft subpoena compelling the White House to produce key documents as part of the impeachment inquiry. Read it here: https://t.co/Gvo8dIDuCN — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) October 2, 2019

The subpoena is directed towards acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. It requests 13 separate batches of documents related to a July phone call Mr Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and related matters.

The Oversight panel will issue the subpoena on Friday in co-ordination with the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees, Mr Cummings said.

The action came as House and Senate staff prepared for an “urgent” meeting with the State Department’s inspector general on Wednesday.

An invitation said only that the inspector general, Steve Linick, “would like to discuss and provide staff with copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine”.

The documents were obtained from the State Department’s acting legal adviser, according to the email.

I’m concerned with aspects of the Committee’s request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, & treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State, including several career FSOs. pic.twitter.com/QRtMaXlhQM — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 1, 2019

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo acknowledged on Wednesday he was on the phone call between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy that is at the centre of the impeachment inquiry.

He said that as America’s chief diplomat he is well-versed in US policy towards Ukraine, but continued to push back against what he said was Democrats’ “bullying and intimidation”.

The Trump administration has set a defiant tone, resisting Congress’s access to witnesses, even as House Democrats warn such efforts themselves could amount to an impeachable offence.

Democrats have scheduled closed-door depositions on Thursday with former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and next week with ousted US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.