A mother and her infant son have suffered life-threatening injuries in a reported stabbing in North Tyneside.

Police were called to an address in Portland Close, Wallsend, at about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

The victims had suffered injuries consistent with a bladed article and were taken to hospital, Northumbria Police said.

We have launched an investigation after a report a mother and her child were stabbed in #Wallsend.A man aged in his 20s known to the victims was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time. Anyone with info should 101, log 539 02/10/19 pic.twitter.com/APLEUpEdK5 — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) October 2, 2019

A man in his 20s, who is known to the victims, was arrested at the address on suspicion of attempted murder.

The force said it is not looking for anyone else at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole said: “This has been a very serious assault that will shock the local community.

“However, I want to reassure the public that this does not appear to be a random attack and that those involved are all known to each other.

“We have a suspect in custody, we are not looking for anyone else and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“Extra officers will be on patrol in Wallsend this afternoon and throughout the evening to reassure anyone who has any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 539 of October 2.