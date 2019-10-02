A man who climbed a crane by the Shard in London and stayed there for nearly six hours has been arrested.

Police, fire and the London Ambulance Service were called to St Thomas St, London Bridge, just before 1pm on Wednesday after the man was spotted at a height on the crane.

The area was cordoned off and roads were closed.

Police at the scene (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The disruption also affected local bus routes.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed he eventually came down at 6:45pm and was subsequently detained. He was arrested for aggravated trespass and remains in custody.

His motives are not known at this stage.