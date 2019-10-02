A white Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed, black neighbour in his home.

The jury sentenced Amber Guyger on Wednesday. Guyger was convicted of murder on Tuesday over the September 2018 killing of her upstairs neighbour Botham Jean.

In Texas, a murder sentence can range from five years to life in prison, but the judge also instructed jurors on a so-called sudden passion defence, which carries a range of 2-20 years behind bars.

Guyger was still dressed in her police uniform after a long shift when she shot Mr Jean, a 26-year-old accountant from the Caribbean island nation of St Lucia.

She was fired from the force and charged with murder.

Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was one floor below, and that she thought he was a burglar in her home.