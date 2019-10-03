When a moose got stuck in a swimming pool, rescuers had to get creative in thinking of a way to get him out.

The young bull moose wandered into the pool at a home in Bedford, New Hampshire, but, because there were no stairs, could not make his way out again.

A Facebook post from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHF&G) read: “By putting a set of wooden steps in the pool and coaxing the moose towards them, he was able to find his way out and back in to the woods.”

According to NHF&G, bulls are more likely to be seen out and about at this time of year as it is moose mating season.