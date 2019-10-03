Broadcaster Tom Bradby has made a television documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tour of Africa, which he says will “explain a lot”.

The programme, which is expected to be shown on ITV, was filmed during the trip and comes after Meghan began legal action against a newspaper, and Harry launched a scathing attack on the British tabloid press.

Harry and Meghan’s 10-day official tour of Africa with their son Archie took place at the request of the Foreign Office, with travel funded by taxpayers.

The high profile overseas visit was overshadowed on the penultimate day when Harry, in a lengthy statement, accused the tabloid press of a “ruthless campaign” against his wife, adding: “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday and its parent company Associated Newspapers, after allegations it unlawfully published a letter she wrote to her father.

Harry and Meghan, with baby Archie, were on an official tour at the request of the Government (Toby Melville/PA)

Bradby said on Twitter: “Just finished filming a documentary on Harry and Meghan in Africa. I think it will explain a lot when it airs.”

The ITV News At Ten presenter and former royal reporter is friends with both Harry and the Duke of Cambridge, and was a guest at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He has filmed two previous documentaries with the duke, the first in Lesotho in 2004, and then again in 2016 following Harry’s return to the impoverished southern African kingdom to continue the work of his charity Sentebale.

Harry is believed to have ignored the advice of some of his most senior aides over the timing of his statement, and not consulted his father the Prince of Wales or brother William.

The duke said: “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one.

“Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.”

Harry said about his wife: “I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in.”

It has not been confirmed when Bradby’s programme will be shown or what it will contain. ITV has yet to comment.

A Mail on Sunday spokesman said: “The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously.”