Western parts of the UK will experience some wet and windy weather into Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo head towards the UK.

A yellow weather warning is in place for south-west England and parts of south Wales from 4am Friday, with gusts of up to 50mph expected.

Residents were warned there could be morning rush-hour traffic delays and some short-term loss of power as a result of the conditions.

(PA Graphics)

The Met Office said the storm front from Lorenzo sat to the west of Ireland on Thursday evening, having passed close to the Azores earlier in the week.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It’s currently quite cloudy and wet across the west of the UK.

“It will be turning quite windy as well, with gusts along the coasts of between 35 and 45 mph.

“We will continue to see outbreaks of rain pushing through the night. ”

Watch out for some strong winds across south Wales and SW England for Friday morning's rush hour – many of us will see rain too

The south-west of England is expected to experience the wettest of the weather on Friday morning, with wind gusts of between 40-50 mph, although these may be higher along the exposed coastlines, Mr Dewhurst said.

For the rest of England and Wales, Friday’s outlook is fairly autumnal, with some clouds and outbreaks of rain, alongside some sunny spells at times.

As of Friday evening, there are eight flood warnings and 34 flood alerts in place across the country after several days of heavy rain. The majority of the warnings are across the Midlands and north of England.