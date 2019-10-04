The White House is preparing to formally object to Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, saying it will not cooperate with the probe because it was initiated without a vote of the House.

The White House Counsel’s Office was preparing to send a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi objecting to the form of the impeachment investigation, a source said.

Ms Pelosi last week announced that the House was beginning the formal inquiry but did not seek the consent of the full chamber, as was done for impeachment investigations into former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

We are simultaneously fighting the Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party. Always tough to beat the “Press,” but people are beginning to see how totally CORRUPT they are, and it makes our job a whole lot easier! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, confirmed that the letter was forthcoming.

Allies of Mr Trump have suggested for days that without a formal vote, the House is merely conducting standard oversight, entitling politicians to a lesser level of disclosure from the administration.

The Justice Department raised similar arguments last month, though that was before Ms Pelosi announced the impeachment investigation.

In a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Ms Pelosi said: “There is no requirement under the Constitution, under House Rules, or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry.”

There is no clear-cut procedure in the Constitution for launching an impeachment inquiry, leaving many of these questions about obstruction untested in court, said Allan Lichtman, a history professor at American University.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (AP)

“There’s no specification in the Constitution in what does and does not constitute a more formal impeachment inquiry or investigation,” he said.

“One can argue if they’re in an impeachment investigation, they’re in an impeachment.”

Mr Giuliani dismissed the entire premise of the impeachment inquiry, which is centred on Mr Trump asking Ukraine to investigate his possible political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The president was not tasking Ukraine to investigate a political opponent,” Mr Giuliani said on Thursday.

“He wanted an investigation into a seriously conflicted former vice president of the United States who damaged the reputation of the United States in Ukraine.”

Let’s see how crooked Dems and their Corrupt Media can twist a lawful process and make false and defamatory attacks on people. By doing it in secret they are creating a false sense something is wrong. That’s why I put out some of my texts. All at request of and reported to State. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 3, 2019

Democrats have sought to use their declared impeachment investigation to bolster their case to access all sorts of documents from the administration, most recently secret grand jury information that underpinned special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

They have also threatened to use the administration’s refusal to turn over documents and make witnesses available to potentially form an article of impeachment over “obstruction” of the congressional inquiry.

Ms Pelosi has sought to avoid a vote on the impeachment probe for the same reason she resisted, for months, liberal calls to try to remove the president: it would force moderate House Democrats to make a politically risky vote.

The White House, meanwhile, is trying to force the question on Democrats, as it seeks to raise the political cost for their impeachment investigation and to animate the president’s supporters ahead of the 2020 election.