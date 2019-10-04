The news that the Duke of Sussex is suing the publishers of the Sun and Daily Mirror over accusations of phone hacking follows his attack on the tabloid press earlier this week for publishing “lie after lie” about his wife, Meghan.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pursuing legal action against the Mail on Sunday (MoS) over an allegation it illegally published a letter she sent to her father.

The Duke published an open letter to the tabloid press, referencing his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who was a tabloid newspaper staple and died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while being pursued by the paparazzi.

Harry said: “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one.

“Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Harry said about his wife: “I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in.”

Meghan’s legal action against the tabloid comes after MoS published extracts of a handwritten letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

In one extract, published by the newspaper, the duchess wrote: “Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces – not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.”