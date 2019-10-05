The front pages are filled with competing visions for Brexit and Royal moves against the press.

Boris Johnson has vowed Britain will quit the EU on October 31 even if he legally required to ask Brussels for a delay, the Daily Express says.

But The Independent reports that the PM plans to request an extension, breaking his “do or die” promise to leave the bloc on Halloween.

The Times and the Daily Mail say demands are growing for Scotland Yard detectives to face consequences for the failed investigation into a non-existent Westminster paedophile ring.

The Duke of Sussex has launched legal action against the owners of the The Sun and the Daily Mirror over claims of phone hacking, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph report.

The Sun leads with an injury to Strictly’s Dianne Buswell and also reports Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has been urged to quit politics.

A review of the HS2 rail project has recommended removing a route to Leeds to drive down costs, according to the Financial Times Weekend.

And the Daily Star decries a world “gone PC mad” due to insurer Churchill updating its famous bulldog to a “chilled-out millennial skater dude”.