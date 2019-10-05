A British-Australian academic is still being held in Iran while another British-Australian woman and her Australian boyfriend have been released from detention, an official has said.

Australian foreign minister Marise Payne told reporters that it was “with some enormous relief” that she could announce Jolie King and Mark Firkin “have been released and returned”.

Ms Payne confirmed British-Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert is still in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison where she has been for almost a year, having reportedly been handed a 10-year sentence.

“Very long-term negotiations” were taking place to secure the release of the Cambridge-educated academic, Ms Payne added.

Ms Moore-Gilbert is a Cambridge-educated academic who was most recently a lecturer in Islamic Studies at Melbourne University.

Earlier, Iran’s semi-official news agency Fars reported that the Islamic Republic’s judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmayeeli confirmed all three were detained for spying.