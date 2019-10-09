An Ohio woman has said she never envisioned becoming semi-famous because of a goat butting its way into her home and taking a nap in her bathroom.

The break-in happened on Friday when an escaped male goat from a farm several miles away repeatedly butted against a sliding glass door, breaking into Jennifer Keathley’s family home in Ashland County’s Sullivan Township.

Mrs Keathley’s 18-year-old son Logan discovered the billy goat in the bathroom when he returned home from school to find the family’s agitated German shepherd in the driveway, broken glass on the back porch and the house reeking.

Some of the break-in was recorded on the family’s home surveillance camera.

Police unsuccessfully tried to coax the goat, named Big Boy, out of the home with carrots, a dog bone and grass. They eventually grabbed him by the horns and dragged him outside, where they secured him in a dog cage.

Mrs Keathley put a message out for a missing goat on a community Facebook page and received a reply with the owner’s name and number.

The apologetic owner arrived that evening and the family helped load the goat on to a livestock trailer to be taken home.

The goat left a trail of destruction in his wake (Jenn Keathley/AP)

The Keathleys later learned their home insurance policy covers damage from bears and deer but not goats. She said she has been in touch with the farmer’s insurance company.

Despite applications of carpet deodorant and urine neutraliser, she said the odour from Big Boy still lingers.

Asked about her newfound fame, Mrs Keathley said: “This is the most random story in the world.

“There’s all these awful stories in the world, people need this.”