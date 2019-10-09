A lorry driver has been found guilty of causing the death of a hospital doctor by careless driving.

A jury sitting at Birmingham Crown Court deliberated over three days before convicting Robert Bradbury but was unable to reach a verdict on a separate count of causing death by dangerous driving.

His two-week trial was told he failed to see cyclist Suzanna Bull, a Birmingham Children’s Hospital doctor, in front of his cab because of objects stored on a dashboard tray-table.

Jurors deliberated for more than 12 hours before informing the trial judge that there was no prospect of them reaching a verdict on the charge of causing death by dangerous driving, even if given further time.

Family handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Suzanna Bull, who died at the scene of a collision in Edgbaston, Birmingham, in October 2017.

The panel deliberated for a further 20 minutes on Wednesday before unanimously convicting 50-year-old Bradbury of causing the death of Dr Bull by careless driving, on what was the second anniversary of her death.

Bradbury, of Cambridge Way, Acocks Green, Birmingham, may now face a retrial on the undecided charge and was bailed to return to court on October 28.

Dr Bull, a 32-year-old University of Birmingham graduate who grew up in Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire, died from “catastrophic” injuries at the scene in Pershore Road, Edgbaston, on October 9 2017.