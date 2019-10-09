The Duke of Sussex has been filming with singer Ed Sheeran ahead of World Mental Health Day.

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram account trailed the collaboration by posting a video of the duke welcoming in the star and a film crew.

The message accompanying the post, which references Sheeran’s own account, says simply: “Coming soon… @teddysphotos #WMHD”.

In the brief footage, Sheeran approaches a door, rings a novelty doorbell which plays the start of the national anthem God Save The Queen, to be greeted by a casually-dressed Harry, who says: “Hello mate.”

The singer shakes the duke’s hand and replies: “Hey mate. How you doing? Nice to see you. Do you mind if I bring the camera in?”

Harry quips to his fellow bearded red-head: “It’s like looking in the mirror”, before adding: “Of course. Come on in guys.”

It finishes with a black screen with the words: “Tomorrow 10th October.”