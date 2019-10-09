A doctor is among the first people to appear in court for his involvement in the latest wave of Extinction Rebellion protests.

Dr Robert Shepherd, 66, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of one charge of knowingly failing to comply with a condition imposed by a senior police officer on October 8.

He allegedly failed to cooperate with police on Abingdon Street – the road between Parliament Square and Millbank outside the House of Parliament – which is an offence under the Public Order Act.

Shepherd, of Newbiggen Lane, Lanchester, Durham, denied the charge and is due to stand trial on January 13 next year.

Deputy District Judge Briony Clarke granted him unconditional bail until that date.

The case against a second man, 61-year-old Matthew Tully, was adjourned until Friday at City of London Magistrates’ Court to allow his solicitor to attend.

Extinction Rebellion launched its latest campaign of occupying specific sites around London on Monday.

By Wednesday evening, there had been more than 580 arrests.

Four activists were arrested on Wednesday evening for laying down on the steps of the Ministry of Defence to highlight the military’s contribution to climate change.