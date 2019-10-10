The observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City.
The remodelled observatory was unveiled on Thursday before opening to the public on Saturday.
More than four million annual visitors will get a bird’s-eye view of the city and nearby states.
The 58 US dollar cost to get to the observatory at 1,250 feet above Fifth Avenue has not changed.
The building also has remodelled its famous open-air observatory on the 86th floor.
It was a four-year project costing 165 million dollars (£123m).