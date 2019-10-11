At least 43 people have been arrested during dawn raids across east London which have seen police seize weapons and drugs, Scotland Yard has said.

The arrests took place at 50 properties in Ilford, Dagenham, Havering and other parts of east London early on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those arrested were suspected of various crimes including possession of a firearm, and supply and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Nineteen people have since been charged with drug-related offences.

The raids were part of Operation Linstock, which has been ongoing for a number of months.

Police said they had seized drugs, weapons, documentation and mobile phones.

Detective superintendent Jamie Piscopo of the Met’s East Area Command Unit said: “We work night and day to identify and pursue offenders who bring and commit crime that blights law abiding communities.

“While we continue to seek reductions in violence as a priority, the associated crime that goes with the supply and use of drugs can seriously affect the standard of living for the people living and working in a particular area and the operational activity in the last two days is a response to those concerns,” Mr Piscopo added.

“Of course, there isn’t a single action that can eradicate the trade in illegal drugs completely from a particular area, but we can, and will, continue to disrupt and apprehend those trading in misery in Redbridge.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.