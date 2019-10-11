UFC fighter Conor McGregor is due to appear in court on Friday to face an assault charge over an incident in which he appeared to punch a man in a pub.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Friday October 11 following the alleged attack at the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, Dublin, on April 6, where McGregor was promoting his brand of whisky.

CCTV footage of the alleged incident emerged in August which appeared to show a man who resembled McGregor throwing a single punch at a man at a bar.

The UFC fighter is accused of attacking a man in a bar (Niall Carson/PA)

McGregor is facing a single assault charge which carries a fine of 1,500 euro or a maximum prison term of six months, or both if he is convicted.

Speaking about the incident previously, McGregor said: “Whatever comes my way, I will face it. Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head on. I will not hide from it.”

McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in March but later hinted on social media he was ready to reverse that decision.