Nearly half of UK drivers confess to bad parking habits, a new survey indicates.

Some 48% of respondents to an AA poll of more than 19,000 motorists admitted parking somewhere they were not entitled to.

The most common admission was parking on double yellow lines (34%).

Residents’ parking spaces have been used without permission by 17% of drivers, while 14% have used family and child spaces incorrectly, the research suggests.

One in 13 of those polled (8%) have left a vehicle in a space reserved for disabled people despite not having a blue badge permit.

AA president Edmund King said: “Drivers risk huge fines if they are caught using parking spaces they are not entitled to.

“It’s thoughtless to park in areas that have restrictions like double yellow lines or permits and these behaviours can also land drivers with a hefty fine.

“Disabled bays are vital to the mobility and freedom of blue badge holders and there’s no excuse whatsoever to use them without the right permissions.

“Likewise, parking in family parking spaces without the family is totally anti-social.”

Parking rules are usually enforced by local authorities, with offenders generally handed £70 fines if caught.