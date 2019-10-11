Danish brewer Carlsberg has announced plans to develop a paper beer bottle made from sustainably-sourced wood fibres.

The Copenhagen-based company unveiled two prototypes that it said are “fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer”.

The inside barriers are made of polymers but Carlsberg said it is trying to create a bottle made entirely of bio-materials, without polymers.

The Green Fibre Bottle project represents another step on our sustainable #packaging #innovation journey. Find out more about our latest Green Fibre Bottle prototypes, announced today 👉 https://t.co/opB23VnXRN #TheFutureWeWant pic.twitter.com/5bts5YGHhu — Carlsberg Group (@CarlsbergGroup) October 11, 2019

The prototypes are part of the company’s efforts to have zero-carbon emissions at its breweries and reduce by 30% the carbon footprint across its value chain by 2030.

The brewer said it will join forces with Coca-Cola, Swedish vodka maker Absolut, and make-up group L’Oreal to develop paper bottles.