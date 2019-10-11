The Prime Minister has said America is “absolutely ruthless in enforcing the code of diplomatic immunity” after it emerged the suspect in the death of Harry Dunn would not return to the UK.

Harry Dunn died when his motorbike crashed into a car outside an RAF base on August 27.

The 19-year-old’s family said they would be flying out to the US to “spread our campaign” and try and convince Donald Trump to reverse his decision on diplomatic immunity.

The suspect, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas – who is reportedly married to a US intelligence official, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the US as ‘absolutely ruthless’ in their safeguarding of the suspect in the case of teenager Harry Dunn (PA)

On Friday, Boris Johnson said although President Trump was sympathetic towards Harry’s family’s views on the use of diplomatic immunity, the US are “very reluctant” to allow citizens to be tried abroad.

Commenting on the US’s safeguarding of Mrs Sacoolas, the Prime Minister said: “In my experience, America is very, very reluctant to allow its nationals to be tried overseas, and is absolutely ruthless in enforcing the code of diplomatic immunity.

“I must say, I don’t think it was appropriate for that provision to be used in this case.

“I made that point to the President, and he is sympathetic.

“I think we’ve just got to keep working on that and see what we can do to get justice for Harry Dunn and his family.”

The family of Harry Dunn, mother Charlotte Charles (left) and father Tim Dunn (right) with their partners (PA)

When asked about the diplomatic immunity row by reporters, Mr Trump called the incident a “terrible accident”, but suggested driving on the opposite side of road was confusing – saying “it happens”.

The family’s lawyer and spokesman, Radd Seiger, said Harry’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, were engaging lawyers to take a civil case against Mrs Sacoolas in America.

In a post on the Justice 4 Harry GoFundMe page, the teenager’s family said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and the support from all of you, and want to say thank you again personally from the bottom of our hearts.

“We couldn’t do this without you and value each and everyone of you! The individual comments and personal stories that have been coming into us have touched our hearts and we know that we are not alone.

“We wanted to share with you that on Sunday we will be flying to the US to continue our fight for justice4harry.

“We will be meeting with various news channels to spread our campaign with all of America and ultimately hope that the American government see that it is right to send Anne Sacoolas back to the UK to face our justice system.”

On Friday, Harry’s auntie Katie Grant and family friend Nicola Watson told the PA News Agency they would be launching a green ribbon campaign around the area where he lived in memory of the teenager.

Harry Dunn’s Auntie Katie Grant ties a Green Ribbons which are being made by members of the village of Charlton, Oxfordshire in memory of 19-year-old Harry Dunn who died while out riding his Green motorcycle near RAF Croughton (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ms Watson said: “They are going up around our village originally but they will be going up around the villages surrounding us.

“Harry loved his green motorbike, that was his favourite – so we decided green was the colour to go for.

“It’s just so that people take notice and have a look. We’re writing ‘Justice for Harry’ on the strings of the bows – just to raise awareness and to get it back out there.”

Ms Watson said the whole village of Charlton in Oxfordshire were making smaller ribbons for people to wear and planned on selling them in the village shop – aiming to help raise more funds for the family’s legal fees while they are in the US.

Speaking to PA, Mrs Grant said “grief doesn’t even come close to it” when asked how she was feeling after Harry’s death.

She said: “Grief doesn’t come close to what I’ve felt to be honest with you.

“I’ve never had anyone young and so close actually go.

“When you’re older you kind of accept that they’ve had their life.”

Mrs Grant added that she thought it was a case of Harry being too young to die at the age he did.