The possibility of a Brexit deal being done makes the front pages of many of Saturday’s newspapers, while the WAG war of words also rolls on.
The Daily Telegraph says Britain and the EU will spend the weekend in intensive talks over a new customs plan for Ireland that could lead to Boris Johnson securing a Brexit deal at this week’s crucial Brussels summit.
The Independent reports that Mr Johnson faces a fight with the DUP as a deal edges closer, while The Guardian says the prime minister has signalled he will make a last-ditch U-turn on his plans for the Irish border, and the Financial Times says hopes for a deal are growing.
The Times splashes on a story saying Mr Johnson has backed the paper’s clean air campaign and committed himself to legally binding targets to reduce pollution.
The Daily Mail reports that school gates are a “breeding ground” for
toxic myths about lifesaving injections.
And the Daily Express says voters are ready to give Mr Johnson a Tory Commons majority in a snap general election.
The i leads on a story headlined “Terror arrest over ‘brutal’ machete attack on shoppers”. while the Daily Mirror covers the same territory.
And the Daily Star features Danny Dyer vowing to knock Ant and Dec off their perch as kings of Saturday night television.