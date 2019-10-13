Where Boris Johnson and the European Union go next is making headlines on Sunday, as is a story on waiting times in the NHS.
The Sunday Times leads with a story saying Mr Johnson’s message to the EU is “sign this deal or let us go now”, while The Sunday Telegraph writes that the PM will not concede too much to the EU and the Mail on Sunday reports that “Tory rebels are plotting to sabotage Boris Johnson’s Brexit by forcing a delay to the October 31 leaving date.”
The Observer, though, says support is growing for a new Brexit poll.
The Independent splash says the Labour could be bankrupted by anti-Semitism claims.
The Sunday Mirror reports that millions of people have been forced to wait a month to see a doctor.
The Sunday Express says Mr Johnson promises to make Britain the greatest place on Earth.
And the Star on Sunday leads on a story saying an EastEnders star has been dropped by the show, while the Sunday People goes for a Coronation Street splash.