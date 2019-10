Syria’s state news agency says government forces have entered the northern town of Tal Tamr that is close to Turkey’s border.

Sana said the Syrian army moved into the area to “confront the Turkish aggression”, without giving further details.

Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters advance (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

The report says residents of Tal Tamr, that is about 12 miles from the Turkish border, welcomed the troops.

It did not say from which area the Syrian army marched toward the town.

The move towards Tal Tamr came a day after Syria’s Kurds said Syrian government forces agreed to help them fend off Turkey’s invasion — a major shift in alliances that came after President Donald Trump ordered all US troops withdrawn from the northern border area amid the rapidly deepening chaos.