Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has arrived at court to face an allegation of kissing a woman without consent.

The ex-midfielder is accused of kissing the woman on a train between York and Newcastle in August last year.

The 52-year-old has already entered a not guilty plea to the single charge of sexual assault, and his trial at Teesside Crown Court is due to start later on Monday.

Wearing sunglasses, a blue suit and a patterned tie, Gascoigne was mobbed by photographers as he walked into the court building.

As he entered, one member of the public was heard shouting “Go on Gazza lad”, to which the former footballer responded: “Ah right, lad.”

At a previous hearing earlier this year, the court heard how Gascoigne’s defence will be that he has a propensity to kiss people “in a non-sexual manner”.

His trial is scheduled to last five days.