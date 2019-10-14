A couple are preparing to move their severely disabled five-year-old daughter to an Italian hospital after winning a life-support treatment battle.

Tafida Raqeeb’s parents won a recent High Court fight with hospital bosses in London, when a judge ruled that the youngster could be moved to the Gaslini children’s hospital in Genoa.

They say plans are in place to fly Tafida from London to the Italian hospital on Tuesday.

Shelina Begum and Mohammed Raqeeb (right) outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Solicitor Shelina Begum, 39, and construction consultant Mohammed Raqeeb, 45, of Newham, east London, had said life-support treatment should continue.

They also said they should be allowed to move Tafida to a hospital of their choice.

But bosses at the London hospital where Tafida is being treated disagreed.

Shelina Begum holds a picture of her five-year-old daughter Tafida Raqeeb (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Specialists at the Royal London Hospital said further treatment would be futile because the youngster had permanent brain damage, was in a minimally conscious state and had no chance of recovery.

Mr Justice MacDonald ruled in favour of Tafida’s parents after analysing evidence at a High Court trial in London.

Ms Begum said Tafida was scheduled to fly to Italy in an air ambulance on Tuesday morning.

“Preparations for the move have gone well,” Ms Begum said.

“Tafida will be flown to Italy tomorrow morning.”

Ms Begum had told Mr Justice MacDonald that she had stopped working in order to care for Tafida and would move to Italy with her.