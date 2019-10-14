A statue of Christopher Columbus has been vandalised on the US holiday that bears his name.

The statue in Providence, Rhode island was splashed from head to toe with red paint on Monday, and a sign reading “Stop celebrating genocide” was leaned against the pedestal.

A sign reading “stop celebrating genocide” sits at the base of a statue of Christopher Columbus (Michelle R. Smith/AP)

The word “genocide” was written in orange paint on the rear of the pedestal.

The statue has been the target of vandals on Columbus Day in the past.

Happy Columbus Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

The New World explorer has become a polarising figure.

Native American advocates have pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

Christopher Columbus' watershed voyage ushered in the Age of Exploration, setting the foundation for development of our Nation. On Columbus Day, we draw inspiration from his courage, skill, and drive for discovery! https://t.co/iQnQO3sx7c pic.twitter.com/f61U8vHHA8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 14, 2019

Police are investigating, and a spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza said the statue will be cleaned om Monday.