Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s focus on Brexit during the Queen’s speech and the poor behaviour of Bulgarian football spectators during their side’s 6-0 loss to England dominate Tuesday’s front pages.

The PM has vowed to “get this amazing country moving again”, according to the Daily Express, while Metro notes the prominence in the Queen’s speech of achieving Brexit by October 31.

Mr Johnson has set out a “wishlist” in the Queen’s speech, according to the i newspaper, but it says his hopes are “unlikely to become law with a general election”. The Times also notes what it calls the “PM’s election manifesto”.

The Daily Telegraph strikes a more optimistic tone about Brexit, saying the premier is edging closer to a deal.

But bloc leaders have told Mr Johnson he has “run out of time”, according to The Independent.

The Daily Star tells Bulgarian fans to “Bulgar Off” alongside a photo of supporters gesturing with the Nazi salute, with the Daily Mirror adding that England stood “tall against the racists”.

The Daily Mail cites the concerns of customers who have criticised Barclays for cancelling cash withdrawals at post offices.

Regulatory “hurdles” are likely to stop Facebook from launching its digital currency, the Financial Times warns.

And the Government is fast-tracking the development of robots in the welfare system, prompting fears Britain’s poorest people could end up in deeper debt because of errors, according to The Guardian.