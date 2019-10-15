The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent their first full day in Pakistan as the royal tour got under way.
Earlier, they visited a government-run school in Pakistan’s capital.
William and Kate toured the school in Islamabad, which educates young people between the ages of four and 18.
William spoke about the importance of young people learning about mental health during the visit.
Later, the royal couple met Pakistan President Arif Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad.
William and Kate then attended a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew CMG at the National Monument in Islamabad.
Kate stepped out in a stunning emerald green gown by Jenny Packham – but her husband also turned heads with his sartorial style.
The duke wore a traditional sherwani coat by Karachi-based designer Naushemian, rather than regular black tie.
