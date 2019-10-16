The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have drawn attention to climate change as they continue their tour of Pakistan, visiting a glacier that is melting.
The Chiatibo glacier presented an opportunity for William to catch up on his geography lessons which is studied during his degree at St Andrews, something that amused Kate with both donning traditional garments as they arrived in the region.
It also marked another moment for William to follow in the footsteps of his mother after Diana visited the same region in 1991.