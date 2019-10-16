The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met survivors of mass flooding caused by glacial melting, on the third day of their Pakistan tour.

The couple saw a retreating glacier in the Chitral district earlier on Wednesday.

William and Kate travelled to Bumburet, in central Chitral, to meet locals whose community was devastated during flooding in 2015.

Buildings and farmland in the valley were destroyed by boulders tumbling down with the flood water.

William and Kate walk amongst flood damaged ruins in Bumburet village (Neil Hall/PA)

The couple spoke with Diana – a young woman from the area who was named after William’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Through a translator, it was explained after the duke and duchess had left that Diana’s grandmother travelled to Chitral to meet the princess during her visit in 1991.

“Princess Diana was visiting at around the time she was born, which is why she got named Diana,” the translator said. “And now her son is William.

“Her grandmother went to meet Princess Diana in Chitral, her mum was unable to travel because she was expecting her.”

The young woman is part of an emergency response team of volunteers – now funded by UK aid – who saved lives in 2015.

The translator said the duke and duchess’s visit was “a source of pride” for the group.

The couple meet an emergency response team in Bumburet (Neil Hall/PA)

“They generally spoke about where these guys were in 2015 floods, what their reactions were, what they felt, conversations around that.

“They’re glad that people are learning more about this. It’s a source of pride. They can’t forget this day.”

The duke asked the group, through the translator, about their experiences of the 2015 flood.

“Was it quite scary? What kind of time of day did it happen?” William said.

“Was it like a big roar in the valley?”

The duke and duchess watch a demonstration (Neil Hall/PA)

The couple also watched a demonstration by a local search and rescue team on how they transport casualties across a river.

Afterwards, William thanked the group and made a joke towards a team member who had been wrapped in bandages for the demonstration.

The duke said: “Good job guys – he pulled the short straw did he? Hope you get better soon!”