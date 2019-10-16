Authorities say Tarzan actor Ron Ely’s wife was stabbed to death in their southern California home by the couple’s son, who police subsequently shot and killed.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s statement said deputies found 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely dead with multiple stab wounds inside the house on Tuesday night.

The statement says deputies identified the suspect as the couple’s son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, who was found outside the house after a search.

Authorities say after an unspecified threat, four deputies fired on Cameron Ely and he was killed.

There was no report of the 81-year-old Ron Ely being injured.

An earlier sheriff’s statements said an elderly man from the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Ron Ely starred in a Tarzan TV series on NBC from 1966 to 1968.