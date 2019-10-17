A plane carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from Lahore to Islamabad has had to turn back after two aborted landings due to a thunderstorm.

The RAF Voyager was in the air for more than two hours for a 25-minute journey because of thunder and lightning.

After the aircraft was unable to land at the Pakistani Royal Air Force base and a commercial airport, it turned back.

One passenger said it was a “pretty serious storm”, describing the flight as a “rollercoaster”.

William, who asked travelling media if they were okay following heavy turbulence, joked: “I was flying!”

The duke is a former air ambulance pilot.