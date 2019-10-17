The Duchess of Cambridge wore a different kind of tiara during a visit to a cancer hospital on the Pakistan royal tour – a plastic one.

Kate and the duke visited the cancer facility in Lahore on Thursday afternoon, where they played with young patients receiving treatment.

Dr Aasim Yusuf, from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, welcomed the couple, having previously hosted William’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kate and seven-year-old Wafia Rehmani, who has a kidney tumour, wore matching toy tiaras during a toy tea party at the hospital.

The Duke of Cambridge during the visit to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

“Her father calls her princess and she likes to wear a crown. Now she is looking forward to meeting a real princess,” her brother Hedyatullah Rehmani said as they waited for the couple to arrive.

Wafia, who comes from over the border in Afghanistan, said she wants to be a doctor and showed the duke and duchess her toy medical set.

She is in her second round of chemotherapy after the illness reappeared – doctors said they are optimistic about her recovery.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with seven-year-old cancer patient Wafia Remain (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

When the couple sat down beside her bed, Wafia carefully poured the duke and duchess pretend cups of tea and offered the duchess a bejewelled tiara to wear, which she accepted.

William also played with a young patient while at the hospital, engaging in a game of hook fishing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with cancer patient Muhammed Sameer, five (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

In the chemotherapy ward of the facility, five-year-old Muhammed Sameer, who is being treated for Hodgkin Lymphoma, told the couple he wanted to be a soldier.

Imran Khan, now prime minister, founded the charity hospital after his mother, Shaukat Khanum, died from cancer in 1985.

He encouraged his friends to help with the fundraising and Diana made two private visits to the hospital – in 1996 and 1997 – to help.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Wafia, aged seven, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital @SKMCH, as they spent time with patients undergoing treatment and spoke with their families. #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/AMp7cwnOhm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2019

Dr Yusuf said showing William around made him feel “a lot older”.

“It’s a great honour and a privilege for us to be welcoming Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge today,” he said.

“It’s a special honour that they have chosen to come and see our hospital again.”

On the visit from Diana, Dr Yusuf said staff were “struck” by how friendly she was and able to put them at ease.

“We were all very nervous about what we should say and what she would ask and how we should address her,” he said.

“The minute she came into the room, she lit up the room obviously and also she was just so friendly and down to earth.

“You could tell that she was genuinely interested in the people she was meeting.”