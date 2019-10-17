How does a Prime Minister celebrate securing an eleventh-hour Brexit deal?

Boris Johnson dined with EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday evening after a momentous day in the ongoing Brexit drama.

There may not have been much time for breakfast or lunch, so Mr Johnson was likely glad of the four-course feast on offer.

First up was scallops with pumpkin mousse, a seasonal touch which perhaps reminded the Prime Minister of his Halloween Brexit.

This was followed by sauerkraut soup, before the hearty main event – roast veal with green beans and fondant potato.

A sweet end to a big day, Mr Johnson tucked into figs in puff pastry for dessert.